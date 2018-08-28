North Norfolk homes left without water hours before Christmas Day

Stock image of an Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water. Archant

People in north Norfolk have been left with no water just a day before Christmas after a “complex” burst water main cut off supply.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A map of the affected area in north Norfolk. Photo: Anglian Water A map of the affected area in north Norfolk. Photo: Anglian Water

Residents living in Beeston Regis and Sheringham reported trouble with their water supply on Sunday, December 23.

Anglian Water customers on social media reported being told the problem was due to a leak in Beech Avenue, and was originally expected to fixed by 10pm on Sunday.

Jane Sandford commented on the Enjoy Sheringham More Facebook page: “Very low pressure in Sheringham.”

And Kirsty Long added: “Leak is on or near the common, still no water.”

But an update from the supplier posted online on Monday, December 24 said the problem could take until 3pm on Christmas to be fully resolved.

The statement read: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Beeston Regis and Sheringham may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

“We’re working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had orginally hoped.

READ MORE: Residents face another day without water as water company investigates burst main

“This should now be completed by 3pm today [Christmas Eve] but we’ll update this message if anything else changes.

“Again, we’re really sorry we’ve inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience.”

A map of the area indicated eight customers had reported leaks, and that the company was due to carry out a mains repair on Cromer Road, in Sheringham.

The water company also advised running the tap for a few minutes before using the water after it is switched back on, as it may appear cloudy or discoloured.

Anglian Water have been contacted for comment.

For more information, and to see if your area is affected, visit the Anglian Water site.