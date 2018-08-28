Search

Advanced search

North Norfolk homes left without water hours before Christmas Day

PUBLISHED: 11:44 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:44 24 December 2018

Stock image of an Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

Stock image of an Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

Archant

People in north Norfolk have been left with no water just a day before Christmas after a “complex” burst water main cut off supply.

A map of the affected area in north Norfolk. Photo: Anglian WaterA map of the affected area in north Norfolk. Photo: Anglian Water

Residents living in Beeston Regis and Sheringham reported trouble with their water supply on Sunday, December 23.

Anglian Water customers on social media reported being told the problem was due to a leak in Beech Avenue, and was originally expected to fixed by 10pm on Sunday.

Jane Sandford commented on the Enjoy Sheringham More Facebook page: “Very low pressure in Sheringham.”

And Kirsty Long added: “Leak is on or near the common, still no water.”

But an update from the supplier posted online on Monday, December 24 said the problem could take until 3pm on Christmas to be fully resolved.

The statement read: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Beeston Regis and Sheringham may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

“We’re working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had orginally hoped.

READ MORE: Residents face another day without water as water company investigates burst main

“This should now be completed by 3pm today [Christmas Eve] but we’ll update this message if anything else changes.

“Again, we’re really sorry we’ve inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience.”

A map of the area indicated eight customers had reported leaks, and that the company was due to carry out a mains repair on Cromer Road, in Sheringham.

The water company also advised running the tap for a few minutes before using the water after it is switched back on, as it may appear cloudy or discoloured.

Anglian Water have been contacted for comment.

For more information, and to see if your area is affected, visit the Anglian Water site.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Michael Bailey: Devoid of quality, Big Ben, no Norwich advantage and the yellow wall – Six things learned from City’s Blackburn triumph

Tim Krul celebrates with the visiting Norwich City supporters following Championship victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Michael Bailey: Devoid of quality, Big Ben, no Norwich advantage and the yellow wall – Six things learned from City’s Blackburn triumph

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘It’s an inconvenience you can do without’ White van man in warning after falling victim to spate of thefts

Colin Empson, with his van that was damaged in an attack. PIC: Supplied by Colin Empson.

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

WATCH ‘It’s just Christmas on a plate’ - backstage at the Cromer Pier Show

Gemma Foulkes, Dance Captain, getting ready backstage at the Cromer Pier Show. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk GPs not sure how long patients wait for appointments

Doctors in Norfolk don't know how long patients are waiting for appointments. Photo: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists