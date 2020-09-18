Search

Advanced search

Police warning as rumours grow of ‘unofficial’ 1940s gatherings

PUBLISHED: 13:06 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 18 September 2020

A scene from last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which takes place in Holt and Sheringham. Police have warned against 'unofficial' events taking place this year amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A scene from last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which takes place in Holt and Sheringham. Police have warned against 'unofficial' events taking place this year amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Warnings have been issued by police as rumours grow that there will be unofficial 1940s-themed events this weekend, when a popular festival would have happened.

A scene from last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which takes place in Holt and Sheringham. Police have warned against 'unofficial' events taking place this year amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA scene from last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which takes place in Holt and Sheringham. Police have warned against 'unofficial' events taking place this year amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Police will be on patrol in Sheringham over the next few days to remind people about the government’s new ‘rule of six’ on social gatherings, intended to slow the second wave of the virus.

The patrols appear to be in response to much speculation on social media about an “unofficial” festival to replace the North Norfolk Railway 1940s Weekend.

The annual 1940s weekend is centred around the North Norfolk Railway with nostalgic events traditionally taking place at Sheringham, Holt and Weybourne stations, as well as around the towns.

The festival has grown in popularity since it was launched 25 years ago and now draws around 40,000 visitors each year - with many coming from other parts of the country.

A scene from last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which takes place in Holt and Sheringham. Police have warned against 'unofficial' events taking place this year amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA scene from last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which takes place in Holt and Sheringham. Police have warned against 'unofficial' events taking place this year amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

This year’s festival, originally planned for September 19 and 20, had to be cancelled due to the restrictions around Covid-19.

North Norfolk Police said on Facebook: “We’d like to remind people that the Sheringham 1940s weekend due to take place this weekend has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

“Officers will be on patrol to remind residents and people visiting the area of the latest government restrictions regarding gatherings and any breaches of the rule of six will be dealt with appropriately.”

Madeleine Ashcroft, Sheringham’s mayor, echoed the warning, but said she did not want to discourage people from visiting the town in a responsible way.

A scene from last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which takes place in Holt and Sheringham. Police have warned against 'unofficial' events taking place this year amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA scene from last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which takes place in Holt and Sheringham. Police have warned against 'unofficial' events taking place this year amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

She said: “A lot of people had booked anyway as I understand it because they wanted to come down for that occasion. As far as that’s concerned we would welcome them, because of the need for people to visit, but we have to take into account the regulations for Covid.”

Mrs Ashcroft added: “Anything unofficial would be contrary to Covid regulations so we could prefer people to take care and observe the regulations.”

When North Norfolk Railway made the decision to cancel the festival, managing director Hugh Harkett said: “We do hope to welcome you all back next year.”

A scene from last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which takes place in Holt and Sheringham. Police have warned against 'unofficial' events taking place this year amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA scene from last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which takes place in Holt and Sheringham. Police have warned against 'unofficial' events taking place this year amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

College confirms student has tested positive for coronavirus

East Coast College, Great Yarmouth Campus. Picture: Google Maps.

Norfolk taken off the national coronavirus watchlist

Banham Poultry in Attleborough /Norfolk's director of public health Dr Louise Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY/ELLA WILKINSON

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Preston - Byram out until 2021. Stiepi out for PNE. Martin in. Buendia a bench option

Emi Buendia is available after suspension for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police warning as rumours grow of ‘unofficial’ 1940s gatherings

A scene from last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which takes place in Holt and Sheringham. Police have warned against 'unofficial' events taking place this year amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘He had so many magnificent games’ - City’s proud keepers’ union will keep Krul on his toes

Tim Krul kept a clean sheet as Norwich City won their Championship opener at Huddersfield Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images