High Sheriff to sleep under the stars for youth charity

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:24 AM October 21, 2021   
Norwich City Football Club Zoe Ward, High Sheriff Michael Gurney, The Benjamin Foundation Jessica Glover

Norwich City Football Club Business and Project Director, Zoe Ward, High Sheriff of Norfolk, Michael Gurney DL, The Benjamin Foundation Event Manager, Jessica Glover - Credit: The Benjamin Foundaiton

The High Sheriff of Norfolk is planning to spend a night outside in support of an annual fundraising event.

Michael Gurney is hoping to help end youth homelessness by supporting The Benjamin Foundation's annual Sleep Out event.

The event will take place at Norwich City Football Club on November 11.

There is an estimated 121,000 young people facing homelessness in the UK.

The Benjamin Foundation aims to help vulnerable young people become successful and independent by providing safe housing, essential life skills and supporting their aspirations.

The Sleep Out does not aim to replicate homelessness but gives participants a chance to understand some of the challenges homeless people may face.

The High Sheriff said: “I am delighted to be supporting The Benjamin Foundation Sleep Out this year at Norwich City Football Club. The charity does such worthwhile work with young people in our local community and I am pleased to do all I can to raise awareness of the incredibly important issue of youth homelessness in our region.”

You can register for the Sleep Out at The Benjamin Foundation website.

Homelessness
Norwich News
Norfolk

