Firefighters rescue person trapped under lawn mower

Firefighters have rescued a person who became trapped under a lawn mower in a Norfolk village.

Crews from Harleston, Carrow and Earlham were called to the scene at Shelton, near Long Stratton, shortly after 3.40pm on Friday, June 28.

A Norfolk fire service spokesman said it appeared as though a ride-on mower had tipped over, trapping the driver.

Firefighters used pneumatic air bags and other rescue equipment to free the person.

- More details to follow