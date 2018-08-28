Search

Firefighters put out blaze in the middle of the night at residential property

PUBLISHED: 08:34 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:04 09 December 2018

Fire crews and police were called to a fire in Shelfanger, near Diss. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Fire crews and police were called to a residential property fire in south Norfolk in the early hours of the morning.

Fire engines from Diss, Attleborough and Long Stratton were called to reports of a building fire in Heywood Road, in Shelfanger, near Diss, at around 2.35am this morning (Sunday, December 9).

They remained on scene until around 5.30am.

Norfolk police were also on scene after being called by the fire service at around 2.56am.

A police spokesman said they did not believe there were any reported injuries and remained on scene until around 5.41am.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service are investigating what may have caused the fire.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

