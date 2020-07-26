Search

Advanced search

Couple build rum bar in their garden after coronavirus cancels Florida holiday

PUBLISHED: 08:56 26 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 26 July 2020

Joe and Lisa Melton in the beach bar they built in their garden after a dream holiday to Florida was cancelled because of coronavirus Picture: joe Melton

Joe and Lisa Melton in the beach bar they built in their garden after a dream holiday to Florida was cancelled because of coronavirus Picture: joe Melton

Archant

Joe and Lisa Melton were looking forward to sipping mojitos by the beach when they jetted off to Florida.

The Meltons' beach bar, which has been entered for shed of the year Picture; Joe Melton The Meltons' beach bar, which has been entered for shed of the year Picture; Joe Melton

But when covid put the kibosh on Key West, they took solace in their shed.

The 39-year-olds from Terrington have turned their garden retreat into a rum bar.

Now the Meltons, family and friends can enjoy all the comforts of the Sunshine State - without leaving the Fens.

And the couple’s aim is to call time on their day jobs and earn a living making garden bars.

Lisa Melton in the bar she built with her husband Joe in their back garden at Terrington, near King's Lynn Picture: Joe MeltonLisa Melton in the bar she built with her husband Joe in their back garden at Terrington, near King's Lynn Picture: Joe Melton

“We originally had a once in a lifetime holiday planned for the family for three weeks to do Disney, swim with dolphins and everything,” said Mr Melton, who works as a product consultant for high-end car firms.

“It was £15,000, we’ve got 90pc of it back because we applied for it soon enough before BA put a stop to refunds and started offering flights.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr and Mrs Melton and children Kyle, 13, Lexi, 10 and Bailey, aged three, set to work on a hard standing where a shed once stood in their garden.

The Meltons' beach bar, which has been entered for shed of the year Picture; Joe Melton The Meltons' beach bar, which has been entered for shed of the year Picture; Joe Melton

Their back garden bar is one of 27 short listed for the Cuprinol Shed of the Year awards.

“I’d like to think we’d do well,” said Mr Melton. “Everything’s recycled or upcycled, we just put some love into it.”

Since building the rum bar, the couple have had a trickle of requests from friends and neighbours.

Mr Melton said so far, they have built four, while another three have been ordered.

Inside the beach bar which Joe and Lisa Melton built in their back garden Picture: Joe MeltonInside the beach bar which Joe and Lisa Melton built in their back garden Picture: Joe Melton

“We really enjoy doing it,” he said. “We do lots of different signs, that kind of stuff. We like to upcycle.

“It’s just thinking outside the box, using stuff people would just chuck away.” Other shed of the year finalists include a woman from Sheffield, who has been making visors for frontline NHS staff in her shed workshop, and a teacher from London who has turned his shed into a virtual school.

The winners will be decided by a public vote, with a panel of experts deciding on the overall winner after voting closes on August 9.

Head judge and founder of the competition Andrew Wilcox said: “More than ever, the events of recent months have shown us what a valuable role sheds can play in our lives.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pub landlord ‘driven out’ after violent attacks

Paul Trevitt, landlord, at The Three Tuns in Bungay. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Sinkhole opens up after heavy rain

A sinkhole has opened up in Station Road, Cromer. Picture: Supplied by Emma Spagnola

Row over remote pub’s future will see several moorings removed

Boat moorings at the Berney Arms pub, which are to be removed. Picture: Olive Court Properties Ltd

‘Customers are upset’ - Village shop fears over holiday resort bid

Cawston Post Office and store had a petition in the shop to stop plans to turn Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Google

Months of roadworks to begin on city centre street in £1.75m revamp

The area of Tombland which is to be regenerated in a £1.75m project Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub landlord ‘driven out’ after violent attacks

Paul Trevitt, landlord, at The Three Tuns in Bungay. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

When will Lord Nelson’s old pub finally reopen?

Richard Leigh, construction manager at Holkham Estate, which bought the Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe last year. The building is being fully renovated and extended ahead of its grand reopening. The pub was once the watering hole of Lord Admiral Horatio Nelson, who hailed from the north Norfolk village. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Family-run city centre restaurant delays reopening over survival fears

Greek restaurant Krasades Taverna on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

How good will of Norfolk people created volunteer ‘bottle neck’ for council

Andrew Proctor, new leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Couple build rum bar in their garden after coronavirus cancels Florida holiday

Joe and Lisa Melton in the beach bar they built in their garden after a dream holiday to Florida was cancelled because of coronavirus Picture: joe Melton