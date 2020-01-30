'She fought with every ounce': family celebrates baby Beth's survival

After their daughter nearly lost her life to a severe case of meningitis, a couple are thanking those who supported their daughter's miraculous recovery.

In March 2018, aged just eight months old, Beth Jones was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with meningitis and sepsis.

Her condition was so severe that her parents, Becks and Steve Jones from Halesworth, thought they might lose their little girl.

"Beth was quite poorly with what we thought was a cold or a virus," said Mr Jones.

"But she deteriorated very quickly," Mrs Jones added. "She went from being awake and what I class as poorly but not that poorly, to we don't think we can save her."

The couple spent hours by Beth's hospital bed, watching as she "fought meningitis with every ounce of strength she had".

Thankfully, two years on from the diagnosis, Beth is "doing so well".

Her mum Becks said: "Her epilepsy is under control, her speech is coming on and she's just started taking a few steps with her walker. We're really proud of her."

As Beth battled for her life, her brother and her parents were supported by the Sick Children's Trust, which gave them a place to stay minutes from their daughter's bedside.

The couple said this was a "godsend" and added they "honestly believe they wouldn't have got through it without the sanctuary" provided by the trust.

Now, to thank the trust for its help, The family have raised nearly £15,000 for the trust - a staggering sum of money raised through a number of activities.

"One of your own children facing death at the time which we were pretty sure was the outcome, you don't get much lower than that," Mr Jones said.

Jane Featherstone, chief executive of The Sick Children's Trust, said: "No parent with a seriously ill child in hospital should have to worry about how they can be by their hospital bedside. That's why in the last 10 years we have made it our priority to open three more 'Homes from Home' to keep families together."