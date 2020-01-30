Search

Advanced search

'She fought with every ounce': family celebrates baby Beth's survival

PUBLISHED: 10:32 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 30 January 2020

After their daughter nearly lost her life to a severe case of meningitis, a couple are thanking those who supported their daughter’s miraculous recovery. Photos: The Sick Children's Trust

After their daughter nearly lost her life to a severe case of meningitis, a couple are thanking those who supported their daughter's miraculous recovery. Photos: The Sick Children's Trust

Archant

After their daughter nearly lost her life to a severe case of meningitis, a couple are thanking those who supported their daughter's miraculous recovery.

After their daughter nearly lost her life to a severe case of meningitis, a couple are thanking those who supported their daughter’s miraculous recovery. Photos: The Sick Children's TrustAfter their daughter nearly lost her life to a severe case of meningitis, a couple are thanking those who supported their daughter’s miraculous recovery. Photos: The Sick Children's Trust

In March 2018, aged just eight months old, Beth Jones was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with meningitis and sepsis.

Her condition was so severe that her parents, Becks and Steve Jones from Halesworth, thought they might lose their little girl.

"Beth was quite poorly with what we thought was a cold or a virus," said Mr Jones.

"But she deteriorated very quickly," Mrs Jones added. "She went from being awake and what I class as poorly but not that poorly, to we don't think we can save her."

After their daughter nearly lost her life to a severe case of meningitis, a couple are thanking those who supported their daughter’s miraculous recovery. Photos: The Sick Children's TrustAfter their daughter nearly lost her life to a severe case of meningitis, a couple are thanking those who supported their daughter’s miraculous recovery. Photos: The Sick Children's Trust

The couple spent hours by Beth's hospital bed, watching as she "fought meningitis with every ounce of strength she had".

Thankfully, two years on from the diagnosis, Beth is "doing so well".

Her mum Becks said: "Her epilepsy is under control, her speech is coming on and she's just started taking a few steps with her walker. We're really proud of her."

You may also want to watch:

As Beth battled for her life, her brother and her parents were supported by the Sick Children's Trust, which gave them a place to stay minutes from their daughter's bedside.

The couple said this was a "godsend" and added they "honestly believe they wouldn't have got through it without the sanctuary" provided by the trust.

Now, to thank the trust for its help, The family have raised nearly £15,000 for the trust - a staggering sum of money raised through a number of activities.

"One of your own children facing death at the time which we were pretty sure was the outcome, you don't get much lower than that," Mr Jones said.

Jane Featherstone, chief executive of The Sick Children's Trust, said: "No parent with a seriously ill child in hospital should have to worry about how they can be by their hospital bedside. That's why in the last 10 years we have made it our priority to open three more 'Homes from Home' to keep families together."

Most Read

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New £1 million roundabout plan for town

Plans have been revealed which could see the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford replaced with a roundabout. Photo: Google Maps/Terry Jermy

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

New £1 million roundabout plan for town

Plans have been revealed which could see the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford replaced with a roundabout. Photo: Google Maps/Terry Jermy

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s at breaking point’ - Crackdown pledge on drivers parking on £4m plaza

The amount of cars parked around St George's Theatre and Christchurch in Great Yarmouth is drawing concerns Picture: Charles Palmer
Drive 24