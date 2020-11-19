‘Massively generous gesture’ - Canaries name town charity as regional partner

Great Yarmouth charity Centre 81 has become a regional partner of the Canaries thanks to corporate sponsor Ovamill Picture:NCFC Archant

Norwich City has a new signing – Great Yarmouth-based charity for disabled people, Centre 81.

The organisation has been named by the Canaries as a regional partner thanks to a decision by Ovamill, a long-term corporate supporter of the football club, to share its sponsorship benefits with the charity.

It means that Centre 81 will get increased exposure with a video clip on the Carrow Road ground’s giant screen, ads in the match-day programme, and its logo on the club’s website and promotional material.

Diana Staines, the charity’s chief executive, said: “This is very exciting as lots of Centre 81’s members are keen supporters of the Canaries and are thrilled that we are linked to the club in this way. It’s a massively generous gesture by our friends at Ovamill.”

The Beccles-based building and groundworks contractor has supported Centre 81 for a number of years. Mark Everard, managing director of Ovamill, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to support Centre 81 in this way, and widen its exposure to the Canaries’ fantastically loyal fan-base.

“The work that Centre’s amazing staff and volunteers do for some of society’s most disadvantaged people is remarkable, and results in its members leading much fuller and more rewarding lives than they otherwise might. We are incredibly proud to champion their efforts.”

Centre 81 was founded nearly 40 years ago and runs a skills and activities centre for disabled people in Great Yarmouth, which continues to operate safely under Covid-19 restrictions. It also operates a community transport service for people who cannot access traditional public transport.