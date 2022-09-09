Share your tributes and memories of Queen Elizabeth II
Published: 1:51 PM September 9, 2022
- Credit: Archant Library
We want to hear your tributes, reflections and memories after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 96-year-old monarch died at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday afternoon, with a period of mourning now under way.
Whether it was a chance encounter at Norfolk events or why the Queen held a special place in your heart, we would love to hear your memories and kind words about Her Majesty.
Tell us what the Queen and her 70-year reign meant to you.
Please leave your comments by filling out the form below.