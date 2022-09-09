News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Share your tributes and memories of Queen Elizabeth II

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:51 PM September 9, 2022
The Queen visited RAF Marham to present the new Sovereign's Colour to 501 Squadron Royal Auxiliary A

Share with us your memories and tributes to the Queen - Credit: Archant Library

We want to hear your tributes, reflections and memories after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. 

The 96-year-old monarch died at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday afternoon, with a period of mourning now under way.

Whether it was a chance encounter at Norfolk events or why the Queen held a special place in your heart, we would love to hear your memories and kind words about Her Majesty.

Tell us what the Queen and her 70-year reign meant to you.

Please leave your comments by filling out the form below.



The Queen
Norfolk

Don't Miss

The A47 near Longwater and Easton which has been closed after an accident

Norfolk Live News

Pedestrian in his 20s dies in crash involving lorry on A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Office worker

How to manage someone who is 'quiet quitting'

Derin Clark

person
The Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens with a new menu. Owner Ben Devlin. 

Days Out Guide

New car boot sale launching at Norfolk country park this September

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has warned stormy weather could be headed to the region. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Tornado experts issue warning of severe thunderstorms over region

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon