Mother tells of how paramedics battled to save son’s life, inquest hears

Friars Street in King's Lynn. Picture Matthew Usher. Archant © 2012 01603 772434

A mother has told of how paramedics scrambled to save her son’s life, at an inquest into his death.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Friars Street in King's Lynn. Picture Matthew Usher. Friars Street in King's Lynn. Picture Matthew Usher.

Shane Southgate died on May 6 last year at his mother’s home on Friars Street in King’s Lynn after taking an overdose.

At an inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, in Norwich, on Wednesday, a statement read out on behalf of Patricia Southgate, his mother, said she, his father and a neighbour were forced to break into the locked home after growing concerned about the 45-year-old.

Once they managed to get inside, breaking in through a bathroom window, they found him unresponsive. His father attempted to resuscitate him while the neighbour phoned for an ambulance.

In her statement, Mrs Southgate described kneeling alongside him in tears while paramedics attempted to bring him around. However, he died before he could be taken to hospital.

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson recorded that Mr Southgate had died a drug-related death.