Mother tells of how paramedics battled to save son’s life, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 15:57 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 09 April 2020
Archant © 2012 01603 772434
A mother has told of how paramedics scrambled to save her son’s life, at an inquest into his death.
Shane Southgate died on May 6 last year at his mother’s home on Friars Street in King’s Lynn after taking an overdose.
At an inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, in Norwich, on Wednesday, a statement read out on behalf of Patricia Southgate, his mother, said she, his father and a neighbour were forced to break into the locked home after growing concerned about the 45-year-old.
Once they managed to get inside, breaking in through a bathroom window, they found him unresponsive. His father attempted to resuscitate him while the neighbour phoned for an ambulance.
In her statement, Mrs Southgate described kneeling alongside him in tears while paramedics attempted to bring him around. However, he died before he could be taken to hospital.
Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson recorded that Mr Southgate had died a drug-related death.
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.