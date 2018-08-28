Search

Expansion plans for Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust

PUBLISHED: 10:13 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 05 February 2019

The trustees of the Shakespeare Guildhall Trust on stage at the King's Lynn Guildhall. Ffrom left to right: Nicholas Balaam, Veronica Sekules, Ivor Rowlands, Tim Fitzhigham, Adrian Parker and Michael Hankinson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A trust set up to save the only surviving theatre where Shakespeare performed needs more trustees.

The Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust was launched at a public meeting in St George’s Guildhall in King’s Lynn 10 days ago.

The medieval building, currently a hall for hire, housed the king’s Lynn Arts Centre before it closed three years ago.

Campaigners fear the theatre, where the Bard is believed to have trod the boards, may be lost amid plans to transform the guildhall into an art gallery.

Ivor Rowlands, chair of the trust, said it had been overwhelmed by the support it had received since the meeting.

“We had always intended increasing the number of trustees, but because we’ve had such a positive reception to our launch, we have decided to bring forward our plans to recruit additional expertise into the team,” he said.

“This is great news as it means things are developing at a faster pace than we had anticipated.”

The two new trustees are Amanda Arterton and Sharon Fox, both of whom have been involved with the trust since its inception.

There are additional vacancies for two new trustees – one with legal expertise and one financial. In addition, there is a vacancy for an administrator to maintain records, take minutes and assist with managing correspondence.

“The legal trustee would suit a qualified lawyer with experience of charity and company law and the financial trustee would suit a financial director or a suitably qualified accountant,” said Mr Rowlands. “For the administrative role, the ability to take accurate meeting minutes will be essential.“All of the trustees and management team are volunteers. They are professional people with a wide range of expertise, who give their time freely for the benefit of the trust. We are hoping to find some additional like-minded people to join us.”

To apply, e-mail: shakespearesguildhall@gmail.com. For further information about the trust, or to make a donation, go to shakespearesguildhalltrust.com.

