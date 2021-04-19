Film celebrates Shakespeare's birthday - and his mate from Norfolk
- Credit: SGT
Shakespeare's birthday will see a celebration fit for a bard thanks to the trust campaigning to restore a theatre where he once performed.
It includes a video featuring Stephen Fry, which reveals one of the great playwright's best friends lived in King's Lynn.
Contributors also include Geoff Hipperson, mayor of Lynn, Dr Paul Richards of the Shakespeare's Guildhall Trust Research Group, the Norwich Whifflers and comedienne Jenny Beake.
The film is going live on YouTube on Friday, as part of an online event to celebrate St George's Day and Shakespeare's birth on April 23, 1564, and promote the campaign to restore Lynn's Guildhall of St George.
Ms Beake plays Shakespeare’s leading comic actor Robert Armin, who was born in 1565. Although Armin is credited with being a major influence on Shakespeare, he was largely forgotten in Lynn until the SGT Research Group uncovered new evidence about his birthplace in 2019.
One of the highlights of the event will be the unveiling of a new plaque at 78 High Street, where Armin lived. The building is currently a travel agent's.
You may also want to watch:
Ivor Rowlands, SGT chairman said, “We were determined to try to find a way of celebrating this really special day in the calendar – St George’s Day and Shakespeare’s birthday. It was clear that we would be unable to have a live event, so we have pulled out all the stops to produce an online spectacular.”
The event comes at a really important time for St George’s Guildhall and for King’s Lynn. Mr Rowlands added, “SGT published its Vision earlier this year, and the eyes of Shakespearean scholarship and theatre history are on King’s Lynn at present. As the country comes out of lockdown, we expect there will be more interest than ever in the guildhall.”
Most Read
- 1 Cliff fall man arrested on suspicion of woman's murder
- 2 Football game abandoned as player airlifted to hospital
- 3 Meat factory for sale for £1.2million earmarked for homes
- 4 Toddler found in car not wearing seatbelt and driver had no licence
- 5 One of Norfolk's most expensive homes for sale for £3.5million
- 6 WATCH: Delighted Delia Smith leads Canaries fans in Emi Buendia sing song
- 7 Where are Norfolk's coastal property hotspots?
- 8 Woman taken to hospital after police incident in Norwich
- 9 Man due in court charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Thorpe
- 10 Public invited to have say on plans to convert derelict pub
The historic guildhall on King Street houses the only surviving theatre where Shakespeare performed. It housed the King's Lynn Arts Centre until it closed in 2015. The trust is campaigning for the restoration of the guildhall, to create a sustainable mixed-use performance, arts and cultural centre and a heritage attraction of national significance.
You can see the film on Friday at https://tinyurl.com/4nuzbp4x.