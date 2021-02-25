Convicted sex offender exposed himself to woman

Published: 8:49 AM February 25, 2021

Stuart Minns, who has been sent back to prison after exposing himself to a woman - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A convicted paedophile has been sent back to jail after exposing himself to a woman.

Stuart Minns, 37, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order following a string of child sexual abuse convictions in 2009 and 2019.

They included possessing hundreds of indecent images of children.

At about 9am on December 2, 2020, Minns exposed himself to a woman who was sitting in a parked car in Wisbech while her partner dropped their child at a nearby infant school.

It was reported that Minns continued to stare at the victim while she took a photograph of him.

Police were alerted and Minns was arrested that afternoon in Leverington after officers identified him from the picture.

In interview, Minns claimed he could not remember exposing himself but he later pleaded guilty to exposure.

Minns, of Staithe Road, Wisbech, was sentenced to one year in prison, extended for a year on licence, at Peterborough Crown Court on February 19.

Det Con Greg Homer-Ward said: "Minns is a prolific sex offender with eight previous convictions against his name.

"During this incident he randomly targeted a lone woman and made her feel incredibly uncomfortable for his own satisfaction.

"His behaviour was disturbing and I am pleased he has been brought to justice.

"I hope the sentence reflects how seriously this type of criminality is taken in Cambridgeshire."