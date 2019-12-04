Convicted paedophile dies two months into prison sentence

Roger Haynes, who was sentenced to 50 months in jail for possession of indecent photos and breaching his sex offences order, has died in Norwich Prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A convicted paedophile has died in prison in Norfolk two months into his sentence.

Roger Haynes, 71, who was on the sex offender's register, was found with more than 300,000 indecent images and videos of children during a police check in 2017.

Haynes' sentencing hearing at Norwich Crown Court in September heard he was suffering from a terminal illness, but Judge Maureen Bacon said the court could "make no judgement" on his health and jailed him for 50 months.

He began serving his sentence at HMP Norwich in mid-September and died at the prison on November 24.

An inquest into Mr Haynes' death was opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday, December 4.

It heard that his body was identified by a nurse at HMP Norwich. His medical cause of death was given as cholangiocarcinoma of the biliary tract, or bile duct cancer, due to sclerosing cholangitis and metastatic malignant melanoma.