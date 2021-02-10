News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk sex offender who targeted children online to be sentenced today

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 9:11 AM February 10, 2021   
David Wilson arrest

Police arrest David Wilson at his home in King's Lynn, in August 2017 - Credit: National Crime Agency

A Norfolk man who admitted carrying out 96 sex offences against children over the internet is set to be sentenced today.

Roofer David Wilson, 36, posed as a young girl and groomed boys to send him indecent images.

Wilson, from King's Lynn, used unregistered phones and a string of false accounts on social media to stalk his victims.

Police trawled through 250,000 messages on Facebook and pieced together links between five phones, seven fake female IDs and 14 social media accounts during an investigation which took five years.

Wilson, who lived on Kirstead, near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was charged with committing 96 offences against 51 victims including intentionally causing or inciting boys to engage in sexual activity, blackmail, intentionally causing children to look at sexual images and intentionally facilitating the sexual exploitation of children by sending on images of those children. 

He is set to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court later today.

