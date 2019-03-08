Search

A11 closed after sewage tanker catches fire

PUBLISHED: 11:29 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 01 August 2019

A sewage tanker has caught fire on the A11 at Snetterton. Photo: Denise Bradley

A sewage tanker has caught fire on the A11 at Snetterton. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters are currently battling a blaze which took hold on a sewage tanker on the A11.

The northbound carriageway at Snetterton is currently closed while Norfolk Fire Service deal with the incident.

Norfolk Police were called shortly after 11am and have urged motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesman said: "The A11 north bound carriageway at Snetterton is currently closed whilst Norfolk Fire deal with a sewage tanker on fire.

"Local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area."

Police said the driver of the tanker had got out of the vehicle, and there were no concerns for their safety.

