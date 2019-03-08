Search

Severe delays reported on A47

PUBLISHED: 12:20 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 25 August 2019

The A47 at Blofield. PHOTO: Google

Archant

Heavy traffic has been reported around Great Yarmouth and Waveney this bank holiday weekend.

A reported crash is causing severe delays on the A47 this lunchtime, affecting traffic heading eastbound towards Great Yarmouth.

Traffic is particularly affected between the A146 Loddon Road, in Trowse Newton, and Plantation Road, in Blofield.

Delays of 20 minutes have been reported.

There are also delays at the eastern end of the Acle Straight, with heavy traffic reported on the A47 Westbound between A143 Beccles Road and A149 Acle New Road at the Runham roundabout, as well as in Acle on the A1046 after the Acle roundabout, and on William Adams Way in Great Yarmouth.

Slow traffic has also been reported on the A12 in Lowestoft, affecting traffic in both directions between the B1437 London Road and A1117 Bloodmoor Road.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

