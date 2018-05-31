Severe delays on main road after third collision in 24 hours
PUBLISHED: 13:30 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 21 December 2019
A road has re-opened after a road traffic collision on the A12 in Lowestoft caused severe delays on the main road.
Drivers were being told to avoid the A12 after the incident.
Police officers have since declared the road clear again, and thanked drivers for their patience.
It occurred early this afternoon the A12 at Pakefield, near to Pontins.
"The road is open but traffic is very slow moving through the scene. If you can avoid this area please do so," Lowestoft police officers posted on their Facebook.
It is not known how many cars are involved nor if their were any injuries at this stage.
Lowestoft Police have since said the road is open again, after approximately half an hour at the scene.
The incident is the third within seven miles on the A12 in the last 24 hours.
A driver also crashed on the A12 early this morning as a car swerved off the road and into a ditch.
The car had to be rescued by emergency service crews in what was the second crash of the night.
At approximately twenty minutes past midnight, fire crews were called after a car drove into a ditch in Kessingland.
Just eight hours earlier, a collision between a Mercedes and a Ford left the same road - but nearer Wangford, seven miles away - blocked after a collision.
Norfolk Police have been approached for comment.
