Severe delays around Great Yarmouth following accident

There are severe traffic delays in Great Yarmouth this evening. Photo: Archant Archant

There are severe delays around Great Yarmouth this evening following reports of an accident on the A47 western bypass.

BBC Radio Norfolk said the incident happened between the Gapton Hall roundabout and Breydon Bridge.

Traffic is queuing for about four miles along the Acle Straight in the Great Yarmouth-bound carriageway, adding 30 minutes to people’s journeys.

Meanwhile there are reports of long delays within the town.

• Norfolk police said it had no record of any incident around Great Yarmouth