Search

Advanced search

Seventy guests gather to enjoy Christmas lunch in town

PUBLISHED: 11:44 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:51 19 December 2018

Swaffham Lions held their annual seniors Christmas lunch at the Sacred Heart Convent School. Picture: Supplied by Dennis Tallon

Swaffham Lions held their annual seniors Christmas lunch at the Sacred Heart Convent School. Picture: Supplied by Dennis Tallon

Archant

A Lions club has hosted its annual seniors Christmas lunch, with 70 guests attending to enjoy a traditional turkey dinner.

Swaffham Lions held their annual seniors Christmas lunch at the Sacred Heart Convent School.

Most of the food was bought with a donation from the Swaffham Tesco Store and the chef, one of the teaching staff from the school, prepared the dinner along with her band of Lion helpers.

The guests were welcomed with a glass of sherry by the club’s president, John Collins, with a response by Swaffham Town Mayor, Colin Houghton, who praised the Lions for their work in the community and said that this was the 34th year that the Lions had provided a Christmas lunch for the seniors.

The lionesses acted as waiters with the help of the Mayor and after the meal the guests were entertained with bingo provided by councillor Paul Darby and Christmas carols led by Sue Rogers.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

Ten of the best afternoon teas in Cheshire

Afternoon tea at Ginger and Pickles

The best Christmas Markets in Cheshire

Chester Christmas markets - Celynnen Photography

6 of the best afternoon teas in Chester

Afternoon tea has been served at The Chester Grosvenor since 1882

Harden Park - a new private community of twelve luxury homes in Alderley Edge

Harden Park in Alderley Edge

Ten of the best countryside pubs in Cheshire and North Wales

The Pheasant Inn

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Christmas is about giving’ - Single mother organises free Christmas meal for homeless

Chloe Brooker has organised The Free Festive Feast in Lowestoft. Photo: Chloe Brooker.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Police chief promises to “surge” officers into local communities after scrapping PCSOs

More Police officers are set to be patrolling Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ghostly theatrical dining experience coming to haunted Norwich building

The former court in the Guildhall in Norwich Credit: Bill Smith

Commuters face delays on A47 following crash and a broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists