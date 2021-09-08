News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How to keep spiders out of your home during their autumn mating season

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:36 PM September 8, 2021    Updated: 6:32 PM September 8, 2021
An Orb Weaver spider spotted in Norfolk.

An Orb Weaver spider spotted in Norfolk.

Spiders have been spotted in homes across Norfolk as their autumn mating season gets underway - but how can you keep them out?

These insects are more noticeable at the moment as they are currently leaving their webs in the hope of finding a mate to reproduce with.

They are most visible first thing in the morning and late at night, when they hide away from the cold to begin mating.

Spiders have already begun making their homes in Norfolk.

Spiders have already begun making their homes in Norfolk.

However, the creepy crawlies are usually harmless and are best left to their own devices.

Last year James Symonds, a warden at the Weeting Heath reserve near Thetford, told this newspaper that spiders do far more good than harm and we should try and leave them alone.

He said: "It’s breeding time for spiders right now which is why we are seeing more of them about at the moment – they’ve evolved over the years to live along side us and they take advantage of our living conditions where it’s warm and safe.

Spiders have already begun making their homes in Norfolk.

Spiders have already begun making their homes in Norfolk.

“Most spiders don’t live for that long, the males only have one real purpose in life and that’s to mate and then they usually die, the females are the ones that live the full life cycle.”

Spiders have already begun to make their homes in Norfolk.

Spiders have already begun to make their homes in Norfolk. - Credit: Andy Wooton

But if you really can't stand them here are seven ways to keep spiders out of your house:

  • Seal windows and doors. DIY sealants are useful to block any little crevices around doors and windows.
  • Use a vinegar-based deterrent. Spiders hate the smell of vinegar, so cleaning products may send spiders scurrying back where they came from.
  • Keep your house clean. Spiders thrive in the damp and the dark, so keeping a clean house might stop them venturing inside.
  • Let more natural light in. Keeping blinds open could help keep the creatures out. This includes flies and moths, which are attracted to lamps and lights.
  • Eat more oranges. Spiders 'taste' with their legs, and hate the smell of citrus foods. Rubbing citrus on door and window frames could do the trick.
  • Get a humane spider catcher. Spider vacuums will suck up spiders into a long tube to be released at your leisure, without you having to get within striking distance.
  • Clean up outside your home. Leaves, compost heaps and bins will likely attract a few spiders. A cleaner garden could act as a deterrent.
An Orb Weaver spider spotted in Norfolk.

An Orb Weaver spider spotted in Norfolk. - Credit: Chris Bishop


