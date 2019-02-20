Video

Former City player and pastor to take on seven marathons in seven days

They help keep the community running in one of the biggest churches in the county.

But now SOUL Church senior pastor Jon Norman and his fellow Norwich City FC chaplain Lewis Blois will be taking on the 7 in 7 challenge – seven marathons in seven days to raise money towards a new church.

SOUL Church, in Mason Road, Norwich, offers a community space for the north of the city.

With around 1,200 people attending the church every week, it is hoping to move back to its former home in Heartsease Lane after it burnt down 13 years ago.

Mr Norman moved to the church from Cape Town in 2012. The 40-year-old said: “The church is to help society and the community.

“We want to build a church, yes it will be for worship, but children will be able to play in the park and there will be a drop-in centre.

“Showers for the homeless, so many things that are going to help the city. It’s not just a building, it’ll be a multi-purpose building with thought put into every room.”

The SOUL Church was formed in 2014, after the Norwich Family Life Church was renamed.

The pair will run across Norfolk – with highlights being 39 laps around Colney, City’s training ground, and five times from SOUL Church to its former Heartsease Lane site.

Mr Norman added: “Seven in Seven will be based in Norfolk with a goal to raise £1million for the purpose-built facility which will serve the community.

“I have been training for nine months now, with around 900 training miles. I have had a great coach and we have trusted him to get us over the line.

“There have been good weeks and not so good weeks but we are moving in the right direction.”

Mr Blois, who has attended the church for three years, is a former footballer who spent time at Norwich City and King’s Lynn.

The 37-year-old said: “Jon and I are chaplains at Norwich City Football Club, and we were chatting up there and Jon said this could be a good challenge.

“Football has helped with the psychological side of training. The body is gone – but from a determination and will to succeed the football background has helped, especially with team work being a team of two.”

For more information go to soulchurch7in7.com