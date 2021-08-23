News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Seven of Norfolk's most Instagramable locations

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:21 PM August 23, 2021   
Beeston Bump, Sheringham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Beeston Bump, Sheringham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Looking to improve your Instagram feed with some pictures from Norfolk, then look no further than this wonderful list of locations.

Carrow Road

Carrow Road was back at capacity and in fine voice against Liverpool on Saturday.

Carrow Road was back at capacity and in fine voice against Liverpool on Saturday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Perhaps not the obvious choice for an Instagramable area but perfect for a brilliant shot of you and your mates enjoying a Norwich City home match.

There is also an excellent opportunity for some stunning crowd shots aided by the stunning tifos put on by the Along Come Norwich fan group.

Beeston Bump

Beeston Bump, Sheringham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Beeston Bump, Sheringham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

With views across north Norfolk, Beeston Bump in Sheringham is great for grabbing some snaps of the areas beautiful countryside.

Each Easter a combined church service sees a cross carried to the top of the hill before carols are sung by a choir.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's spoiled' - Family's community garden hit by council red tape
  2. 2 Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress
  3. 3 Cyclist hurt in crash as road off roundabout blocked
  1. 4 Motorhome 'wild camping' blamed for public loo trouble on coast
  2. 5 'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's death
  3. 6 10 famous actors from Norfolk and Suffolk
  4. 7 Blessing in disguise? Family miss drubbing after campervan failure
  5. 8 Ask the Expert: How do I keep my assets below the inheritance tax threshold?
  6. 9 New King's Lynn hospital could be built near Hardwick Roundabout
  7. 10 Former shop with Banksy art taken off market so owner can 'look at options'

Priory Maze and Gardens

Priory Maze and Gardens in Beeston Regis.Photo by Mark Bullimore

Priory Maze and Gardens in Beeston Regis.Photo by Mark Bullimore

Just a short walk or drive away from Beeston Bump is the Priory Maze and Gardens, this delightful floral maze and gardens located in the ruins of Beeston Priory, presents numerous opportunities for some great Instagram pictures.

Elm Hill

Snow on lamps and window sills as Elm Hill is transformed into a Victorian style winter setting for

Elm Hill was transformed into a Victorian style winter setting for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle. - Credit: Denise Bradley

This historic area has set the scene for numerous films down the years, with its cobbled streets and independent shops providing a wonderful background for your Instagram pictures.

Most recently, Netflix's Jingle Jangle used the area, with the local jewellers taking centre stage.

St James' Hill

Visitors to St James' Hill in Norwich.

Visitors to St James' Hill in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

See across Norwich from this hill in the Mousehold Heath area, which is perfect for taking a picture of you and your friends with the fine city in the background.

The hill was also the setting for a classic Norwich City photo of yesteryear, with Duncan Forbes running up the hill as part of training.

Duncan Forbes training on Mousehold Heath in July, 1976 Pictures: Archant Library

Duncan Forbes training on Mousehold Heath in July, 1976 Pictures: Archant Library

Holkham beach

Holkham beach, one of the local beaches Claire forages for shells

Holkham Beach - Credit: Neal Trafankowski

Norfolk has many amazing beaches, but Holkham is perhaps the most unspoiled, with golden sands which were recently voted the UK's best beach in a survey of travel writers.

The beach was also the location for the final shot of the film Shakespeare in Love, with Gwyneth Paltrow walking along its shoreline.

Norfolk's Banksys

The Banksy piece on the East Prom on Cromer Beach, coated with a protective product.

The Banksy piece on the East Prom on Cromer Beach, coated with a protective product. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

The work of the world's most famous street artist provides a great opportunity for a trip around the Norfolk coast snapping his work as you go.

Work can be seen in Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Gorleston and Cromer.


Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Offensive graffiti that appeared above a Banksy artwork in Cromer has been removed and reported to the police.

Police investigate after offensive graffiti appears above Banksy artwork

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Beeston Bump, Sheringham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Forget Everest - Beeston Bump is the tallest mountain in the world!

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain

Weather warning for heavy rain issued for Norfolk

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Watatunga

Rare deer and antelope draw thousands to Norfolk on safari

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon