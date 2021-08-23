Seven of Norfolk's most Instagramable locations

Published: 12:21 PM August 23, 2021

Looking to improve your Instagram feed with some pictures from Norfolk, then look no further than this wonderful list of locations.

Carrow Road

Carrow Road was back at capacity and in fine voice against Liverpool on Saturday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Perhaps not the obvious choice for an Instagramable area but perfect for a brilliant shot of you and your mates enjoying a Norwich City home match.

There is also an excellent opportunity for some stunning crowd shots aided by the stunning tifos put on by the Along Come Norwich fan group.

Beeston Bump

Beeston Bump, Sheringham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

With views across north Norfolk, Beeston Bump in Sheringham is great for grabbing some snaps of the areas beautiful countryside.

Each Easter a combined church service sees a cross carried to the top of the hill before carols are sung by a choir.

Priory Maze and Gardens

Priory Maze and Gardens in Beeston Regis.Photo by Mark Bullimore

Just a short walk or drive away from Beeston Bump is the Priory Maze and Gardens, this delightful floral maze and gardens located in the ruins of Beeston Priory, presents numerous opportunities for some great Instagram pictures.

Elm Hill

Elm Hill was transformed into a Victorian style winter setting for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle. - Credit: Denise Bradley

This historic area has set the scene for numerous films down the years, with its cobbled streets and independent shops providing a wonderful background for your Instagram pictures.

Most recently, Netflix's Jingle Jangle used the area, with the local jewellers taking centre stage.

St James' Hill

Visitors to St James' Hill in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

See across Norwich from this hill in the Mousehold Heath area, which is perfect for taking a picture of you and your friends with the fine city in the background.

The hill was also the setting for a classic Norwich City photo of yesteryear, with Duncan Forbes running up the hill as part of training.

Duncan Forbes training on Mousehold Heath in July, 1976 Pictures: Archant Library

Holkham beach

Holkham Beach - Credit: Neal Trafankowski

Norfolk has many amazing beaches, but Holkham is perhaps the most unspoiled, with golden sands which were recently voted the UK's best beach in a survey of travel writers.

The beach was also the location for the final shot of the film Shakespeare in Love, with Gwyneth Paltrow walking along its shoreline.

Norfolk's Banksys

The Banksy piece on the East Prom on Cromer Beach, coated with a protective product. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

The work of the world's most famous street artist provides a great opportunity for a trip around the Norfolk coast snapping his work as you go.

Work can be seen in Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Gorleston and Cromer.



