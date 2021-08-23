Seven of Norfolk's most Instagramable locations
- Credit: Archant
Looking to improve your Instagram feed with some pictures from Norfolk, then look no further than this wonderful list of locations.
Carrow Road
Perhaps not the obvious choice for an Instagramable area but perfect for a brilliant shot of you and your mates enjoying a Norwich City home match.
There is also an excellent opportunity for some stunning crowd shots aided by the stunning tifos put on by the Along Come Norwich fan group.
Beeston Bump
With views across north Norfolk, Beeston Bump in Sheringham is great for grabbing some snaps of the areas beautiful countryside.
Each Easter a combined church service sees a cross carried to the top of the hill before carols are sung by a choir.
Priory Maze and Gardens
Just a short walk or drive away from Beeston Bump is the Priory Maze and Gardens, this delightful floral maze and gardens located in the ruins of Beeston Priory, presents numerous opportunities for some great Instagram pictures.
Elm Hill
This historic area has set the scene for numerous films down the years, with its cobbled streets and independent shops providing a wonderful background for your Instagram pictures.
Most recently, Netflix's Jingle Jangle used the area, with the local jewellers taking centre stage.
St James' Hill
See across Norwich from this hill in the Mousehold Heath area, which is perfect for taking a picture of you and your friends with the fine city in the background.
The hill was also the setting for a classic Norwich City photo of yesteryear, with Duncan Forbes running up the hill as part of training.
Holkham beach
Norfolk has many amazing beaches, but Holkham is perhaps the most unspoiled, with golden sands which were recently voted the UK's best beach in a survey of travel writers.
The beach was also the location for the final shot of the film Shakespeare in Love, with Gwyneth Paltrow walking along its shoreline.
Norfolk's Banksys
The work of the world's most famous street artist provides a great opportunity for a trip around the Norfolk coast snapping his work as you go.
Work can be seen in Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Gorleston and Cromer.