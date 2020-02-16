Seven injured in two car crash

Seven people were injured in a crash between two cars near Wretham. Picture: Google Google

Seven people have suffered injuries after a crash on a busy Thetford Forest road.

Emergency services were called to Hockham Road at Wretham at 2.20pm today (February 16) following reports of a collision involving two cars.

Fire crews from Thetford, Watton and East Harling attended the scene near to the junction with Woodcock Road and helped to stabilise the vehicles and make the surrounding area safe.

Paramedics treated seven people who had sustained injuries.

Norfolk police said the injuries were not believed to be serious but that officers remained at the scene at 4.30pm and the road was partially blocked.

The busy A1075 between Wretham and Great Hockham is a single-carriageway road that runs through part of Thetford Forest and is heavily used by local traffic.

It has been the site of previous accidents including one last August in which a husband and wife died and a third person was seriously injured.

More to follow