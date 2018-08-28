Breaking News

Seven fire crews called to tackle major blaze

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION Archant

Fire crews from across north Suffolk and south Norfolk have been called to tackle a major fire in Wortham, near Diss.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews from across Norfolk asnd Suffolk have been called to a blaze in Wortham. Picture: Denise Bradley. Fire crews from across Norfolk asnd Suffolk have been called to a blaze in Wortham. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Emergency services were called at shortly before 5pm to the fire at a two-story detached property on Magpie Green in the village, off the A143 between Palgrave and Botesdale.

Crews from Diss and East Harling in Norfolk were called to the scene together with Suffolk firefighters from Eye, Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth to tackle the blaze.

They were joined by further reinforcements with fire appliances from Harleston and Long Stratton.

The fire has now been contained to the roof of the property and fire fighters are currently at the scene making sure that the house is safe.

Ladders are being use so that crews can access the roof of the building which has been blackened by the fire.

Suffolk police are also in attendance to control traffic on the road outside the house.