Seven crews respond to medical emergency in town

Two fire engines, three ambulances and two rapid response cars were called out for a medical emergency in Great Yarmouth today.

Due to difficulties moving a patient, the large emergency service response arrived at Nelson Road Central just before 4.45am on November 20.

According to the East of England Ambulance Service, the patient involved was traansported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital “for further care”.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue logs show that crews were on scene for over an hour, until 6am.

The county council confirmed that two crews and the aerial ladder platform were sent out to “assist the ambulance service with a medical incident”.

The air ambulance was not required.