Seven animals you can rehome in Norfolk

The RSPCA is looking to rehome a wide variety of animals in Norfolk.

Many homes across Norfolk will be looking to bring a new furry addition into their family, with adoption proving a great way to find a forever friend and rescue an animal in need.

Here's a list of seven different animals which Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk RSPCA are looking to rehome.

Border Collie puppies

The RSPCA has recently taken in a number of Border Collie puppies aged between 16 weeks and six months.

The RSPCA has recently taken in a number of Border Collie puppies aged between 16 weeks and six months.

It says the animals would need to be treated as new puppies in terms of socialisation and toilet training, but says they are super intelligent and picking up new skills daily.

The puppies are said to be very nervous but the charity says they will eventually become great companions.

Aleksite

Aleksite was rescued by the RSPCA after his owner struggled to look after over 200 mice.

Aleksite was rescued by the RSPCA after his owner struggled to look after over 200 mice.

The six-month-old mouse is one of the few of that owner's mice who has still not found a new home as he did not get on with his brothers and prefers a solo life.

RSPCA staff say he would like an enclosure with lots of tunnels and must not be kept with female mice as they will multiply.

Angelo

Angelo is looking to live with a neutered lady rabbit in a hutch with plenty of room to roam around in.

Angelo is looking to live with a neutered lady rabbit in a hutch with plenty of room to roam around in.

He is one-year-old and is looking to be paired with a rabbit of his own age.

Krona

Krona was brought to the RSPCA after his owner was banned from owning cats but had lots of them, all named after various world currencies.

Krona was brought to the RSPCA after his owner was banned from owning cats but had lots of them, all named after various world currencies.

He came into the branch in a bad state after catching cat flu and a runny tummy, one of the cats from his household tested positive for Calicivirus, Chlamydia and Herpes so there is a chance he is a carrier too.

To ease the symptoms of his troubles, Krona is currently being nebulised twice a day with a special solution called F10, meaning any new owner would need to buy a nebuliser machine and administer this to him twice daily for the rest of his life or until a veterinary professional says otherwise.

Tarragon

The RSPCA is looking to rehome a wide variety of animals in Norfolk. - Credit: RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk

Tarragon was handed to the RSPCA as part of an unexpected litter, he has been vet checked, neutered and vaccinated and is now ready to start his new life with one of his sisters, Sage or Rosemary.

He loves to eat and chew things so potential new owners are warned to stock up on food.

Fairway

The RSPCA is looking to rehome a wide variety of animals in Norfolk. - Credit: RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk

This male cat was initially very frightened and would only have minimal handling when he was handed in, but now he is starting to become social and is even enjoying being brushed.

He may need to have regular ear cleans in his new home - which he does not mind.

As the charity has no knowledge of his previous life, it says he would be best in a home with no other pets or small children as he can still be a little shy.

Once settled in his new home, staff think his personality will continue to grow.

Evie

This beautiful single female rabbit is looking for a home with a female or neutered male to spend the rest of her days with as she is currently unbonded.

This beautiful single female rabbit is looking for a home with a female or neutered male to spend the rest of her days with as she is currently unbonded.

She will also need a home that would understand that her teeth will need quarterly rechecks to make sure they don't get too overgrown.

RSPCA staff say Evie is lovable, friendly and fun.

Animals can be adopted by calling 0303 040 1565 or completing an online enquiry form.