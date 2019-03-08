Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Gallery

'Better than Florence Nightingale for Norfolk' - Poignant service marks Edith Cavell's final journey home

PUBLISHED: 23:04 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 23:43 15 May 2019

A service in memory of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Photos: Denise Bradley / Archant Library

A service in memory of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Photos: Denise Bradley / Archant Library

Denise Bradley / Archant Library

She has been hailed as a martyr, an inspiration, and perhaps most fitting of all in her honoured profession, a "good nurse".

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, and the Dean of Westminster, the Very Rev Dr John Hall, before the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, and the Dean of Westminster, the Very Rev Dr John Hall, before the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And Norfolk has honoured the county's most famous nurse in a ceremony marking 100 years since she came home for the last time.

Edith Cavell gave her life for the freedom of others when she was killed by a German firing squad in October 1915.

It was exactly a century ago that a steam train shuddered into Norwich's Thorpe Station, to bring her coffin - draped in a union flag and covered in wreaths - to her final resting place in Norwich.

Her execution sent shockwaves around the world, and this newspaper reported at the time how the city reacted when she was brought home in 1919.

Edith Cavell Edith Cavell

She was originally buried close to where she was killed, but once the war ended she was soon exhumed and returned to the UK.

The report said: "The onlookers bore themselves with an air of stillness that would have been unthinkable in circumstances less calculated to appeal to the deep emotions."

Yesterday her final journey was remembered with a memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London followed by a service of commemoration at Norwich Cathedral.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, preached at the Westminster Abbey service, which also celebrated the life of Florence Nightingale.

Edith Cavell's coffin is carried from Norwich Cathedral to her grave on May 15, 1919. Picture: Archant LibraryEdith Cavell's coffin is carried from Norwich Cathedral to her grave on May 15, 1919. Picture: Archant Library

She said: "These women are of course an inspiration to those who have chosen the path of a nursing career today, but in our self-centred, self-obsessed world they have so much to say to all of us about love, service and sacrifice."

Later in the day, the Dean of Westminster, the Very Rev Dr John Hall, preached at the Norwich Cathedral service, part of which took place beside Miss Cavell's grave.

He said: "She stands as an icon, an example, an inspiration to women and men alike, of nursing at its best."

Dawn Collins, deputy nursing director at the region's mental health trust, attended the service along with colleagues.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges at Edith Cavell's grave to commemorate the centenary of her being buried at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges at Edith Cavell's grave to commemorate the centenary of her being buried at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She said: "The reason it's important to come for me is because it often gets lost in all the military stuff, despite the fact that she was a nurse. For Norfolk nurses she's better than Florence Nightingale, she did more for us. She set up the first nurse training school. If we'd not had Edith we might not have been here."

She said it was poignant for nurses as the profession was not just a job, but part of who they were, as it clearly was for Miss Cavell too.

She said: "She was just doing her job. But it's not just a job, this is where we came from."

The brave Norfolk nurse helped more than 200 soldiers escape from occupied Belgium during the First World War.

Norfolk nurses at Edith Cavell's grave to commemorate the centenary of her being buried at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorfolk nurses at Edith Cavell's grave to commemorate the centenary of her being buried at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She was born in Swardeston, where her father was the Reverend, and it was in the village it is believed she was inspired to become a nurse when she nursed her father back to health.

She worked in Brussels - where she was head matron of Belgium's first nurse training school - but she was in Norwich when war broke out and told those closest to her: "At a time like this, I am more needed than ever."

She returned to Belgium and although she helped all sides, and was criticised for doing so, she worked with the Belgian and French resistance to shelter more than 200 soldiers from the German occupying forces.

She hid them in her basement, nursing them, before helping the soldiers escape to neutral Holland. But she was betrayed, arrested, and ultimately executed by a German firing squad at the Tir National.

Nurse Dawn Collins lays a wreath on the grave of Edith Cavell at a service to mark 100 years since her body was returned to Norfolk. Photo: Paul HurstNurse Dawn Collins lays a wreath on the grave of Edith Cavell at a service to mark 100 years since her body was returned to Norfolk. Photo: Paul Hurst

On the night before her death, she said: "Standing as I do in view of God and eternity, I realise that patriotism is not enough. I must have no hatred or bitterness towards anyone."

Miss Cavell was so loved that even those putting her to death felt moved. The German officer commanding the firing squad at her execution said the soldiers "were deeply affected by the sublime heroism of this noble woman and I myself could scarcely control my emotions".

Mrs Hedges added: "Edith Cavell, like Florence Nightingale was a remarkable woman, but she was also a very humble one and so she would have been astounded by the thought of the elaborate arrangements made for her funeral here in Westminster Abbey at exactly this time at 100 years ago today."

The procession makes its way to Edith Cavell's grave to commemorate the centenary of her being buried at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe procession makes its way to Edith Cavell's grave to commemorate the centenary of her being buried at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The procession makes its way to Edith Cavell's grave to commemorate the centenary of her being buried at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe procession makes its way to Edith Cavell's grave to commemorate the centenary of her being buried at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, centre, and the Dean of Westminster, the Very Rev Dr John Hall, left, during the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, centre, and the Dean of Westminster, the Very Rev Dr John Hall, left, during the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Dean of Westminster, the Very Rev Dr John Hall, speaks at the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Dean of Westminster, the Very Rev Dr John Hall, speaks at the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Dean of Westminster, the Very Rev Dr John Hall, speaks at the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Dean of Westminster, the Very Rev Dr John Hall, speaks at the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Some of the congregation during the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSome of the congregation during the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The choir during the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe choir during the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, back centre, during the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, back centre, during the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The banner specially made for the occasion is carried into the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe banner specially made for the occasion is carried into the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, second right, during the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, second right, during the service commemorating the centenary of the burial of Edith Cavell at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Edith Cavell outside Shoreditch Infirmary with a young child. Picture: SuppliedEdith Cavell outside Shoreditch Infirmary with a young child. Picture: Supplied

Edith Cavell in Belgium. Picture: Imperial War MuseumsEdith Cavell in Belgium. Picture: Imperial War Museums

You may also want to watch:

Edith Cavell's coffin being carried through London. Picture: SuppliedEdith Cavell's coffin being carried through London. Picture: Supplied

Rev Frederick Cavell and family. Picture: SuppliedRev Frederick Cavell and family. Picture: Supplied

Young Edith Cavell. Picture: SuppliedYoung Edith Cavell. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

400 cannabis plants discovered near Norwich

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Trial of men accused of Norwich knife attack is adjourned

File photo of Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

‘Simply unsustainable’ - readers share reaction to plans for 4,000 new Norfolk homes

Readers have shared their reaction on social media after the news that a Norfolk council could build up to 4,464 homes in the district over the next 20 years. Pictured, aerial view of residential houses, park and greenery. Photo: Getty/iStock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists