Joyful celebration will bid fond farewell to 'Mr Norwich City' Roy Blower

Roy Blower. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2013

The remarkable life of 'Mr Norwich City' Roy Blower is to be celebrated at a special service, as his widow thanked well-wishers for their comforting words following his death.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roy and Beryl Blower pictured to 2015. Pic: Archant Library. Roy and Beryl Blower pictured to 2015. Pic: Archant Library.

Mr Blower, who had served as a city and county councillor, magistrate, school governor and Lord Mayor of Norwich, died last week at the age of 76.

There has been an outpouring of tributes and memories following Mr Blower's death.

And a celebration of a life well lived will be held at St Peter Mancroft Church in Norwich at 2pm on Thursday, June 27.

His wife Beryl Blower, a former Sheriff of Norwich, said: "Roy would not have wanted it to be a sombre occasion, so we really want it to be a celebration.

"That was the way he lived his life. It will be lovely to see people there, as Roy was a real people person."

Mrs Blower said she had appreciated the tributes which have been paid to a man who was hugely popular.

She said: "It's been lovely to hear so many people telling their anecdotes about him and I'm hoping people will be able to share their memories at the celebration.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm hoping we can have some sheets of paper and people can write their memories and stories about Roy on them.

"I've had more than 150 cards and letters and it's been so nice that people who knew Roy have such fond memories of him."

Mrs Blower said everybody is welcome to attend the celebration service, which she wants to be a colourful affair.

In reference to Mr Blower's love of Norwich City she said: "We'd like people to wear bright colours - preferably yellow and green, of course."

Mr Blower was a Labour city councillor for University ward from 2004 until 2011, when he stepped down a year after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

He combined his political life, with his love of the Canaries.

He had a memorable stint as chairman of the Norwich City Independent Supporters' Association at a time when fans turned against chairman Robert Chase.

Former Carrow Road stars, including Bryan Gunn and Chris Sutton, were among those to pay tribute after his death.

Mr Blower had also been a keen table tennis player, a speedway supporter and former president of Horsford Cricket Club.