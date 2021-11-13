Service to be held in memory of Sir Timothy Colman

Sir Timothy Colman looking out over Whitlingham Broad. - Credit: Bill Smith

A thanksgiving service will be held at Norwich Cathedral for the life of Sir Timothy Colman.

The service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, in Norwich Cathedral.

Sir Timothy died aged 91 in September, leading to an outpouring of tributes from those living and working in Norfolk.

A former Royal Navy officer, Sir Timothy, who was also part of the Colman's Mustard dynasty, was involved in a number of different organisations and roles across the county.

Tributes came from groups including the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), with managing director Mark Nicholas saying: "Sir Timothy and his family have been at the heart and soul of the RNAA and agricultural community for decades. We celebrate Sir Timothy’s enormous contribution to our county life."

All are welcome the service, which will begin at 2pm, but are asked to contact Joy Woolston on joy@crownpointestate.co.uk