News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Service to be held in memory of Sir Timothy Colman

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 6:30 AM November 13, 2021
Sir Timothy Colman <correct> looking out over Whitlingham Great BroadPhoto: Bill SmithCopy: Jon

Sir Timothy Colman looking out over Whitlingham Broad. - Credit: Bill Smith

A thanksgiving service will be held at Norwich Cathedral for the life of Sir Timothy Colman.

The service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, in Norwich Cathedral.

Sir Timothy died aged 91 in September, leading to an outpouring of tributes from those living and working in Norfolk.

A former Royal Navy officer, Sir Timothy, who was also part of the Colman's Mustard dynasty, was involved in a number of different organisations and roles across the county.

Tributes came from groups including the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), with managing director Mark Nicholas saying: "Sir Timothy and his family have been at the heart and soul of the RNAA and agricultural community for decades. We celebrate Sir Timothy’s enormous contribution to our county life." 

You may also want to watch:

All are welcome the service, which will begin at 2pm, but are asked to contact Joy Woolston on joy@crownpointestate.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 'An incredible shock': Norfolk pub named best in Britain
  2. 2 Lampard drops out of City race - reports
  3. 3 Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville spotted in village pub
  1. 4 'Apologise': Bishop tells ‘authoritarian-style’ vicar to change her ways
  2. 5 'They were in tears' - Frustration as care homes lose unvaccinated staff
  3. 6 Norfolk boxer charged with drugs offences
  4. 7 Major changes for Dereham Road in £6.2m shake-up
  5. 8 'It's been horrendous': Anti-social drivers cause misery near retail park
  6. 9 Smith in New York and Lampard in Dubai as wait goes on for City fans
  7. 10 Trees chop stops bid for 20 new homes in city
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Elveden sex assault on runner

Suffolk Constabulary | Video

Female runner found unconscious after attempted sex attack

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard ahead of the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Video

Lampard to be new City boss - reports

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Tom Abell has officially taken up his post as chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST). 

NHS

Patient died waiting an hour for ambulance to come to life-threatening call

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Forncett Road in Tharston, Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Man in 30s dies after crashing into tree

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon