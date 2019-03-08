Search

A47 crash involving five people results in serious injuries

PUBLISHED: 16:19 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 21 October 2019

A crash on the A47 at Honingham, near Taverham Road, has resulted in serious injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Several people have sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on the A47.

Emergency services were called at around 7.30am on Monday following reports of a serious crash between a black Saab and a white Ford Transit van at Honingham.

The collision, to the west of Bawburgh near the junction with Taverham Road, resulted in the closure of the A47 between Easton and Mattishall for almost six hours.

The road has since reopened, but reports of congestion in the area continued into the afternoon.

Five people were involved in the crash and some are believed to have sustained serious injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage or witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the collision.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact PC Michael Stolworthy, from Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team, by calling 101, quoting incident number 56 of Monday, October 21. Alternatively, email michael.stolworthy@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

For the latest travel updates, check the EDP's live traffic map.

