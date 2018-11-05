Search

Van driver left in hospital after serious crash

05 November, 2018 - 13:30
There was a serious crash on the A1122 at Outwell. Picture Google.

Archant

The driver of a van was taken to hospital following a serious crash in west Norfolk.

Officers were called around 4.20pm on Saturday to reports of a collision in Outwell on the A1122 Wisbech Road between a white Volkswagen Crafter van and a white Vauxhall Vivaro near to the junction of Hall Road.

The driver of the VW, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to Papworth Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed whilst emergency services attended and reopened around 10pm.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the manner of either vehicle prior to the collision or has dash-cam footage of the incident. They should contact PC Matt Harris at Swaffham Roads Policing on 101 quoting reference 276 of 03/11/2018.

