Emergency services at serious crash between two cars

PUBLISHED: 11:52 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:09 21 December 2018

A serious collision has happened on the junction between Carbrooke Road and Broadmoore Road. PHOTO: Google Maps



A serious crash is causing disruption near Watton.

Police are currently at the scene on the B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough.

Emergency services were called shortly after 11am after reports of a collision between two vehicles at the Carbrooke Road and Broadmoore Road junction.

The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Watton, Hingham, and Thetford who assisted the ambulance service and made the area safe.

