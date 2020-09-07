Road shut after serious crash between lorry and motorbike

Mill Road in Burston, near Diss, has been closed by police after a crash between a motorbike and lorry. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A road has been closed following a serious collision between a lorry and motorbike.

Emergency services were called shortly after 7.40am on Monday (September 7) morning, after reports of a crash involving two vehicles on Mill Road in Burston, near Diss.

A single fire crew from Diss was sent, before being stood down just before 8.30am.

Police and the ambulance service remain at the scene, and Mill Road has been closed.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

More to follow.

