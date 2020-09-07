Road shut after serious crash between lorry and motorbike
PUBLISHED: 10:46 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 07 September 2020
Archant
A road has been closed following a serious collision between a lorry and motorbike.
Emergency services were called shortly after 7.40am on Monday (September 7) morning, after reports of a crash involving two vehicles on Mill Road in Burston, near Diss.
A single fire crew from Diss was sent, before being stood down just before 8.30am.
Police and the ambulance service remain at the scene, and Mill Road has been closed.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
More to follow.
For the latest travel information, visit the EDP’s live traffic map.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.