Serious crash blocks road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston
PUBLISHED: 23:13 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 06:54 07 November 2018
Archant
Motorists are being advised to avoid a stretch of road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston following a “serious” crash.
Warning drivers about the incident on twitter at around 10.30pm, the force said the road had been cut off by the crash.
Great Yarmouth Police tweeted: “Awareness - Serious Road Traffic Collision on Southtown Road, which has cut off road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, due to the current road works.”
