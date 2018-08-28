Serious crash blocks road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Motorists are being advised to avoid a stretch of road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston following a “serious” crash.

Warning drivers about the incident on twitter at around 10.30pm, the force said the road had been cut off by the crash.

Great Yarmouth Police tweeted: “Awareness - Serious Road Traffic Collision on Southtown Road, which has cut off road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, due to the current road works.”

