Biker taken to hospital following crash on A146

PUBLISHED: 12:49 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 09 May 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the A146 between Hales and Gillingham on Friday, May 8. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital following a serious crash on the A146.

Police are seeking witnesses after the collision involving a Mitsubishi warrior truck and a motorbike on the road between Hales and Gillingham, near Loddon, at about 1pm on Friday, May 8.

It is the second serious crash to have happened on the A146 in the space of three days after emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Hales at about 1.30pm on Tuesday, May 5.

Of the latest collision, a police spokesman said: “A red motorcycle was in collision with a blue Mitsubishi warrior truck between Hales and Gillingham at approximately 1pm.

“The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with back injuries.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, or has dashcam footage, should contact PC Richard Holloway at Acle Police Station on 101.

