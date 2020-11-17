Search

Drivers suffer serious head injuries in collision

PUBLISHED: 14:38 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 17 November 2020

Two drivers sustained serious injuries in a crash on the A1066 Thetford Rod at Shadwell. Picture: Google Street View

Two drivers suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash.

Officers were called just after 5.30pm on Monday (November 16) following reports of a collision on the A1066 Thetford Road at Shadwell.

The crash, involving a green Volkswagen Golf and a grey Skoka Octavia, took place within a stretch of road with a temporary speed limit.

Two men - the drivers of each car - sustained serious head and chest injuries, and were subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who saw the manner of driving of each vehicle prior to the incident.

Those with dashcam footage or relevant information are encouraged to contact PC Andrew Lincoln from Norfolk Constabulary’s Roads and Armed Policing Team by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

