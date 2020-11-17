Drivers suffer serious head injuries in collision
PUBLISHED: 14:38 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 17 November 2020
Archant
Two drivers suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash.
Officers were called just after 5.30pm on Monday (November 16) following reports of a collision on the A1066 Thetford Road at Shadwell.
The crash, involving a green Volkswagen Golf and a grey Skoka Octavia, took place within a stretch of road with a temporary speed limit.
Two men - the drivers of each car - sustained serious head and chest injuries, and were subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who saw the manner of driving of each vehicle prior to the incident.
Those with dashcam footage or relevant information are encouraged to contact PC Andrew Lincoln from Norfolk Constabulary’s Roads and Armed Policing Team by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.