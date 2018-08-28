Search

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

PUBLISHED: 11:55 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 08 January 2019

Emergency services rushed to three crashes near Ipswich, Sutton and Lakenheath Picture: SIMON PARKER

Three separate incidents in the space of four hours have claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured a third.

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEYA woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A man and a woman have died and a third person is in hospital with serious injuries following three major crashes on Monday evening.

Details are still emerging about the separate incidents after police investigations were launched overnight.

5.44pm: Woman seriously injured in Lakenheath

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Eriswell Road in Lakenheath Picture: GOOGLE MAPSA pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Eriswell Road in Lakenheath Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The first collision, which left a woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries, happened on Eriswell Road (B1112) in Lakenheath.

Police and paramedics rushed to a collision between a car and a pedestrian near to the Lakenheath playing fields at around 5.45pm.

It is understood that a silver Renault Scenic car travelling south towards Lakenheath collided with a woman who was crossing the road.

The casualty was taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries.

A woman has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with life-threatening injuries Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIREA woman has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with life-threatening injuries Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

The road was closed to allow an investigation into the circumstances of the collision to take place, but has since reopened.

Witnesses or anybody who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage captured around the time of the collision are asked to call the Bury St Edmunds Roads Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 311 of January 7.

5.48pm: Man dies in Sutton

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPSA man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Just four minutes later, shortly before 6pm, police were called to a serious collision on the B1083 in Sutton, near Woodbridge.

Police, paramedics and three fire crews – one each from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street – rushed to the scene.

However, despite the best efforts of emergency responders, a man died of his injuries.

Police have not yet confirmed how many vehicles were involved in the collision or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGEA woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

The road was closed until 3am on Tuesday while a collision investigation took place.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting reference CAD 315 of January 7.

9.30pm: Woman dies on A14 at Copdock

Later that evening, at 9.30pm, police were alerted to another serious incident close to the Copdock interchange near Ipswich.

A woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital, but a spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed on Tuesday morning that she later died from her injuries.

It is not yet clear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

The road was closed heading westbound between Copdock and Sproughton until 4am on Tuesday while emergency services worked at the scene.

Any witnesses to the accident are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting reference CAD 407 of January 7.

