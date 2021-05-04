News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Updated

A47 closed after serious collision between car and HGV

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 10:01 AM May 4, 2021    Updated: 10:31 AM May 4, 2021
A47 at Scarning

Officers were today called to the A47 at Scarning following reports of a "serious" collision - Credit: Google Streetview

Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A47 at Scarning, which has resulted in the full closure of the road in both directions.

Officers were called to the A47 between the A1065 (near Swaffham) and the A1075 (near Dereham) at about 8.43am today to reports of a collision between a car and an HGV.

Emergency services are at the scene, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, which was dispatched from Norwich at 8.50am.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Norfolk Police
Norfolk Highways
Dereham News

