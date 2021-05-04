Updated

Published: 10:01 AM May 4, 2021 Updated: 10:31 AM May 4, 2021

Officers were today called to the A47 at Scarning following reports of a "serious" collision - Credit: Google Streetview

Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A47 at Scarning, which has resulted in the full closure of the road in both directions.

Officers were called to the A47 between the A1065 (near Swaffham) and the A1075 (near Dereham) at about 8.43am today to reports of a collision between a car and an HGV.

Emergency services are at the scene, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, which was dispatched from Norwich at 8.50am.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.