Woman in 60s suffers serious injuries after car crashes into ditch

Published: 12:19 PM January 16, 2021

A woman in her 60s has suffered serious injuries after a car crashed into a ditch.

The collision, involving a blue Nissan Micra, happened on the A1101 at around 6.50pm on Friday (January 15) evening.

The Nissan, which had been travelling from Wisbech towards Outwell, left the road near to the junction with Brambles Lane.

The driver suffered serious injuries and she was subsequently taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who saw the driving manner of the vehicle prior to the crash.

Anyone with dashcam footage or relevant information is encouraged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham by calling 101, quoting incident number 350 of January 15.

Alternatively, you can email PC Mark Whitmore via Mark.Whitmore@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.