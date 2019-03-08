Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant Archant

The husband of a Great British Bake Off star is among the latest people to come forward after being fined for turning around in a controversial city car park.

Former Great British Bake-Off contestant Kate Barmby, whose husband was fined for turning around in a Norwich car park Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Former Great British Bake-Off contestant Kate Barmby, whose husband was fined for turning around in a Norwich car park Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In August David Barmby, whose wife Kate competed in the popular television competition back in 2016, used Sentinel House's car park to turn around before picking Mrs Barmby up from the Surrey Tavern opposite.

Just like Daniel King, who we revealed was fined £320 for being in the car park for three minutes while twice dropping off his wife at work, Mr Barmby, of Brooke, received a bill in the post from National Parking Enforcement Ltd a few weeks later.

And while his fine was considerably less he was equally frustrated, having spent mere moments in the car park.

Mr Barmby, 47, said: "I did not even get out of the car. I drove in, saw the sign, so turned around and left. I certainly did not expect to receive a fine for that."

Mr Barmby has already seen one appeal against the notice fall on deaf ears, but said he was prepared to continue fighting it.

He added: "One letter I received said the appeal had to be done via email, but did not include an email address on it. It just seems like they make it as difficult as possible to appeal so people just pay it to get rid of the stress.

"It just feels as though the company is trying to bully people into paying."

It comes after Mr King, 28, of Norwich, was left with £320 to pay after dropping wife Victoria, also 28, off at work nearby on consecutive days.

Over these two days, Mr King said he was in the car park for a grand total of three minutes, but received letters threatening court action if he did not pay the figure.

Mrs King said: "I know we haven't been whiter than white, we used the car park when we weren't supposed to, but it is just ridiculous we were charged so much."

Several attempts to contact the National Parking Enforcement Ltd have been made with no response.