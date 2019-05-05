Norfolk charity launches second support group for parents of children with special needs

Nicki Price, co-founder of SENsational Families

Families of children with special educational needs (SEN) in mid Norfolk have been extended an extra helping hand with the opening of a new support group.

SENsational Families, based in Norwich, has launched a support group in Lyng near Lenwade to help the parents and carers of children with complex needs in the area.

Since it was founded in 2015 with weekly Norwich coffee mornings, now held at the Harford Community Centre, the charity has gone from strength to strength and now has more than 1,000 members from across Norfolk on its Facebook page.

Following a successful application for a Lottery grant in 2018, founders Nicki Price, Lottie Parish and Emma Coe – all themselves parents of children with SEN – felt the time was right to bring face-to-face support to more families with a second support group.

The charity also runs training courses for families and school holiday activities.