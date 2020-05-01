How to broadcast a message to friends and family in hospital

Hospital Radio Norwich presenter and chairman Mike Sarre. Picture: Supplied Supplied

Visitation remains suspended at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) to limit the spread of the coronavirus, but people can still send messages to their loved ones after its radio station made a change.

Hospital Radio Norwich (HRN) is now streaming live on the internet, with listeners able to head to their website to send a request for their favourite songs to be played over the airwaves.

HRN chairman and technical engineer Mike Sarre said: “We can’t visit you, but we’re still here for you.

“Hospital Radio Norwich is now streaming its service on the internet so families can get a message to their patients and can ask for their favourite songs to be played.

“Your friends and loved ones are not on their own if they are listening in.”

To make a request, call 01603 454585 or visit www.hospitalradionorwich.co.uk.

Patients can call *800 from their bedside unit.