Published: 2:44 PM December 17, 2020

People are being urged to help spread a little extra joy this Christmas as part of a mental health campaign.

Earlier this month, this paper relaunched the Not Alone initiative to remind people across Norfolk and Waveney that they do not have to suffer in silence this year.

The campaign is being run by Norfolk County Council (NCC), the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust, Norfolk and Waveney Mind and the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), in conjunction with the EDP and Norwich Evening News.

And as part of this people are being encouraged to send a card to someone to show others they are in their thoughts, which also signposts them to a range of services that can give them extra help.

You can find the e-card via this link, or by visiting https://t.email.archant.co.uk/lp/notalonethischristmas, or using the paper version in Friday's paper.

Bill Borrett, NCC's member for adult social care, said: “The message here is that it’s okay not to be okay.

Bill Borrett said the funding represented a great opportunity to build on the work done during the pandemic - Credit: Submitted

“Many people experiencing a mental health problem will speak to their friends and family before they speak to a professional, so any support you can offer is valuable.

"If someone tells you that they are struggling, it's common not to know what to do or say, but you don't need any special training to show that you care. Just being there makes a difference.

"That’s exactly what this campaign is about – helping us all to be there for others – and telling us all where to find support should they need it.”

Dr Ardyn Ross, GP and mental health clinical lead for the Norfolk and Waveney CCG, said: "It's important to remember that there are many people who can help you over the festive period, especially if you are feeling low.

"Help the local health and care system spread the word by taking part in the Not Alone campaign this Christmas."

Even during the best of times Christmas can be an immensely challenging period for a lot of people and with everything that has happened in 2020, this time round, especially so.

The Not Alone This Christmas campaign has launched an electronic Christmas card to send to anyone you think might be struggling - Credit: Norfolk County Council



