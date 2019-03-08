Selling art to save a life

Heather Bellamy, who has a rare form of leukemia Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

An auction in Norfolk is selling art to raise money for a terminally ill mother.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market, in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market, in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Downham auctioneers Barry Hawkins is hosting the event to raise money for Heather Bellamy who is battling acute myeloid leukaemia.

The mum-of-four, 48, from Downham Market, has been fighting the form of blood cancer for four years. During that time she has received chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants which have been unsuccessful.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Bellamy's family set up a gofund me page, called Auntie Heather's Last Chance, at the start of the year to raise £250,000 for life saving treatment in America.

Artwork donated to auction to raise money for Heather Bellamy Artwork donated to auction to raise money for Heather Bellamy

The auction will take place at the Soul Cafe in King's Lynn on Thursday, July 4 at 7pm.

Marcus Hawkins, auctioneer at Barry Hawkins, said: "The artwork which was donated to us by Norfolk artists is already up for people to view.

"There are 35 lots in total and all funds raised will go to Heather."