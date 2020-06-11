Self-taught artist, 93, to sell paintings for local hospital

Ron Hemp with a painting of his late wife Megan. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

A self-taught 93-year-old artist, who has used his talents to raise thousands of pounds for worthy causes over the years, is hoping to “help the NHS.”

Ron Hemp with some of his collection of paintings. Picture: Mick Howes Ron Hemp with some of his collection of paintings. Picture: Mick Howes

Ron Hemp, 93, of Pakefield, Lowestoft has been inspired to auction off paintings and raise funds for the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Mr Hemp has created numerous large pieces of art as he has raised funds for Help for Heroes and St Peter’s Church in Carlton Colville over the years.

But having been in self-isolation for a number of weeks, and seen the amazing efforts of the NHS, Mr Hemp has decided to put his eye-catching paintings up for sale.

He said: “I have decided to have an exhibition and have already received two commissions for my paintings.

“All 100 per cent of the money raised will go direct to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

“I have over 40 paintings ready to sell – framed and ready to hang, they make lovely presents.

“So don’t forget to buy my paintings to help the NHS!”

Having been born in Lowestoft in 1927, Mr Hemp celebrated his 93rd birthday in his hometown a couple of Sunday’s ago with his daughter Alison in attendance, but social distancing.

The special occasion was ever more memorable as Mr Hemp had not seen his daughter, who lives in Watford, for more than 12 weeks during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Since taking up painting, Mr Hemp’s works have been showcased in exhibitions with some of the paintings – which are a mixture of acrylic and oil – depicting landscapes from across the globe.

Among his recent creations includes a potrait of the Queen.