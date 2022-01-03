News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pilots escape injury in airfield take-off and landing accidents

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:12 AM January 3, 2022
Seething Airfield.

Seething Airfield. - Credit: Mike Page

Two planes which veered off the runway were among aircraft accidents which took place in Norfolk and Waveney last year.

Incidents that occurred at Seething Airfield and Beccles Aerodrome in September feature in the independent report from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

On September 7 the pilot of a Eurofox two-seat light aircraft veered off the runway while accelerating for takeoff at Beccles.

The aircraft 'ground-looped', spinning round and damaging the right wing tip and propeller.

Sign at entrance to Beccles Aerodrome. Picture:

Sign at entrance to Beccles Aerodrome. Picture: - Credit: Danielle Booden

Two days later a pilot practising circuit flying in a Jodel two-seat monoplane with another person onboard veered off the runway and ground-looped after landing heavily at Seething.

No-one was injured in either incident.

Another incident occurred at Blockmoor Farm, near Ely, Cambridgeshire, on August 26 when a gyroplane made a hard landing.

The accidents were classified as being ‘record only’ incidents that did not warrant full investigation as there was “little likelihood of identifying new safety lessons that will advance aviation safety”.

Norfolk

