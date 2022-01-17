Stunning images of Norfolk's 'Wolf Moon'
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The first full moon of 2022 is shining over us and providing stunning views across the county.
Known as the Wolf Moon, it rose into clear skies this evening offering beautiful winter scenes.
January's moon gets its name from early Native American tribes who observed wolves howling at the moon outside their camps around the same time of year.
It is believed that the wolves howled more due to their hunger during the winter.
This moon is also called the ice moon, the moon after yule and the old moon, according to NASA
Stargazers may be able to spot the star Pollux near the full moon, which is the brightest star in the Gemini constellation.
The January moon will enter its last quarter on January 25.
Days are beginning to lengthen and by the next full moon in mid-February daylight hours will have increased by almost an hour a day.