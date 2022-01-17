News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Stunning images of Norfolk's 'Wolf Moon'

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:08 PM January 17, 2022
The Wolf Moon over Wymondham, Norfolk, in January 2022

The Wolf Moon over Wymondham, Norfolk, in January 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The first full moon of 2022 is shining over us and providing stunning views across the county.

Known as the Wolf Moon, it rose into clear skies this evening offering beautiful winter scenes.

The Wolf Moon over Wymondham, Norfolk, in January 2022

The Wolf Moon over Wymondham, Norfolk, in January 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

January's moon gets its name from early Native American tribes who observed wolves howling at the moon outside their camps around the same time of year.

It is believed that the wolves howled more due to their hunger during the winter.

The Wolf Moon over Wymondham, Norfolk, in January 2022

The Wolf Moon over Wymondham, Norfolk, in January 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

This moon is also called the ice moon, the moon after yule and the old moon, according to NASA

Stargazers may be able to spot the star Pollux near the full moon, which is the brightest star in the Gemini constellation.

The Wolf Moon over Wymondham, Norfolk, in January 2022

The Wolf Moon over Wymondham, Norfolk, in January 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The January moon will enter its last quarter on January 25.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK
  2. 2 A47 reopens after serious crash
  3. 3 Meet the man behind a morbid new craze
  1. 4 Air ambulance called after three people seriously injured in A47 crash
  2. 5 Should cars be banned from Norwich's steepest hill?
  3. 6 New operators take over at council-owned leisure centre
  4. 7 Seven Sprowston neighbours scoop £30,000 lottery win
  5. 8 Custom-built six-bedroom home with indoor slide on the market for £900,000
  6. 9 Car boot sale to return after five years with up to 200 pitches
  7. 10 Norfolk pub gets booked up every Sunday for its roast dinner platters

Days are beginning to lengthen and by the next full moon in mid-February daylight hours will have increased by almost an hour a day.

Norfolk
Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire damage behind Go Fish Chicken Grill in Dragonfly Lane, Cringleford, where bins used to stand

Norfolk Police

Staff and customers gutted after fire badly damages popular takeaway

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Cavick House Farm Cafe at Wymondham

Have you visited this quirky Norfolk cafe famed for its scones?

Emma Lee

Author Picture Icon
Serious accident in Downham Market today.

Norfolk Live News

Long stretch of A47 closed overnight due to crash

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
FILE PICTURE OF THE DOUBLE DECKER BUS WHICH FELL IN TO A HOLE ON EARLHAM ROAD, NORWICH, IN THE 1980S

Nostalgia | Gallery

18 sights you will remember from Norfolk in the 1980s

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon