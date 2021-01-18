Grab your binoculars to see the Moon, Mars and Uranus together
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Skygazers will get the chance to see the Moon, Mars and Uranus all coming together this week.
On January 21, towards the southwest horizon, people can enjoy the view of the Moon and the two planets making a close approach.
The meeting of the three will be visible to the naked eye from dusk, at the approximate time of 4.43pm. As it gets darker, they will reach their highest point at 6.06pm and should continue to be visible until around 12.36am.
The Moon, Mars and Uranus will all appear in a vertical line with Mars to sit just above the Moon as it beams brightly over Norfolk.
Typically, it would be very unlikely to spot Uranus with your own eyes. During this celestial event, it is possible however the planet will be fainter than Mars.
You may also want to watch:
It is advised that for the best viewing of the trio, you should grab some binoculars.
Most Read
- 1 Stunning images capture Cromer in the snow
- 2 Norfolk's first mass Covid vaccination centre to open in food court
- 3 Floral tributes left to driver killed in A148 crash
- 4 Driver escapes serious injury after 4x4 flips onto roof
- 5 Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub
- 6 'Anti-social rider' has quadbike seized in the snow
- 7 Vaccines roll-out to move on to over 70s
- 8 Mass coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Norwich today
- 9 Jailed in Norfolk: Burglars, domestic abuse and threats to kill
- 10 IN PICTURES: The businesses still going strong in lockdown