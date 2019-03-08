Look out for life-sized knitted figures in this Norfolk village

Meet life-sized figures from the 50s at a knitted festival of nostalgia taking over Caston this month.

A Norfolk village will be transformed by the wonder of wool over the weekend of June 29-30.

Fabulous fabric figures will be posed in gardens across pretty Caston, near Watton, for a festival of knitted 1950s nostalgia. Her Knitted Majesty will preside in full coronation dress in the village hall and Madam Petal and Miss Purl will be in the parish church with a cast of family and friends.

Crafters from Caston and neighbouring villages have spent months knitting thousands of squares to create a nostalgic world of wool which will be threaded through more than a dozen gardens, the village hall and the church.

In one tableaux Barbara will be busy baking while husband Kenneth mows the lawn, dodging the laundry on the line. In another garden David will be about to pop the question to girlfriend Florence. At the church visitors can peep through the windows of a knitted 1950s shopping street to see the woollen wares on sale; and join a knitted congregation ready for a celebration service.

Visitors are welcome to dress in 1950s style for the weekend, which will also include a hand-made jigsaw exhibition. Pictures of scenes from the past have been turned into jigsaws by some of the non-knitters of Caston, and will be on sale in the village hall. There will also be refreshments and stalls in the church and village hall special festival lunches and afternoon teas (booking essential) at The Red Lion.

Nostalgia with Petal and Purl has been put together by teams from the village church, village hall and Caston Women's Institute with proceeds going to community projects. It follows the hugely successful Blossom and Yarn festivals of 2015 and 2017, in Caston and surrounding villages, also led by artistic director Lois Gill.

Tickets to the whole festival are £5 in advance or £7 on the day. Saturday June 29 and Sunday June 30, 10am-5pm. Under 14s free. petalandpurl.com