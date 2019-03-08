Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Look out for life-sized knitted figures in this Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 11:23 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 17 June 2019

Madam Petal and Miss Purl Picture: Penny Evans

Madam Petal and Miss Purl Picture: Penny Evans

Penny Evans

Meet life-sized figures from the 50s at a knitted festival of nostalgia taking over Caston this month.

A 50s knitted kitchen Penny EvansA 50s knitted kitchen Penny Evans

A Norfolk village will be transformed by the wonder of wool over the weekend of June 29-30.

Fabulous fabric figures will be posed in gardens across pretty Caston, near Watton, for a festival of knitted 1950s nostalgia. Her Knitted Majesty will preside in full coronation dress in the village hall and Madam Petal and Miss Purl will be in the parish church with a cast of family and friends.

Crafters from Caston and neighbouring villages have spent months knitting thousands of squares to create a nostalgic world of wool which will be threaded through more than a dozen gardens, the village hall and the church.

You may also want to watch:

In one tableaux Barbara will be busy baking while husband Kenneth mows the lawn, dodging the laundry on the line. In another garden David will be about to pop the question to girlfriend Florence. At the church visitors can peep through the windows of a knitted 1950s shopping street to see the woollen wares on sale; and join a knitted congregation ready for a celebration service.

Visitors are welcome to dress in 1950s style for the weekend, which will also include a hand-made jigsaw exhibition. Pictures of scenes from the past have been turned into jigsaws by some of the non-knitters of Caston, and will be on sale in the village hall. There will also be refreshments and stalls in the church and village hall special festival lunches and afternoon teas (booking essential) at The Red Lion.

Nostalgia with Petal and Purl has been put together by teams from the village church, village hall and Caston Women's Institute with proceeds going to community projects. It follows the hugely successful Blossom and Yarn festivals of 2015 and 2017, in Caston and surrounding villages, also led by artistic director Lois Gill.

Tickets to the whole festival are £5 in advance or £7 on the day. Saturday June 29 and Sunday June 30, 10am-5pm. Under 14s free. petalandpurl.com

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

One man has been arrested after punching through a business window in Cromer. Picture: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Graffiti warning van drivers of problem bridge daubed overnight

Graffiti warning drivers to take care has been daubed on the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. Picture: Damian Jermy

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Most Read

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

One man has been arrested after punching through a business window in Cromer. Picture: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Graffiti warning van drivers of problem bridge daubed overnight

Graffiti warning drivers to take care has been daubed on the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. Picture: Damian Jermy

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Kier announces 1,200 job cuts as two divisions sold off

Construction group Kier has announced it is selling off two divisions. Picture: Chris Biele

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Diversions and temporary traffic lights in place in Beccles

Roadworks will starts in Beccles for four weeks from June 17. Pictures: Mick Howes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists